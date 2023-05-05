Insider Buying: AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Buys £17,100 in Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £17,100 ($21,364.32).

AFC Energy Price Performance

AFC stock opened at GBX 20.40 ($0.25) on Friday. AFC Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 16.99 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.94 ($0.44). The company has a market cap of £152.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1,020.00 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.44) price objective on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

