Doug Doerfler Sells 60,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) insider Doug Doerfler sold 60,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 502 ($6.27), for a total value of £301,200 ($376,311.84).

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of LON MXCT opened at GBX 380 ($4.75) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 380.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 446.68. The company has a market cap of £391.06 million, a PE ratio of -2,055.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 280 ($3.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.12).

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

See Also

