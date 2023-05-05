TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNW. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.14.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.61. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.63 and a 52 week high of C$18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.60 million. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

