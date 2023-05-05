Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of C$5.58 billion for the quarter.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.40.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$201.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$196.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$197.64. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$170.82 and a one year high of C$209.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

