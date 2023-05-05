Charles Grant Bray Purchases 4,000,000 Shares of Aterian plc (LON:ATN) Stock

Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Rating) insider Charles Grant Bray bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($49,975.01).

Aterian Stock Performance

LON:ATN opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Friday. Aterian plc has a one year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

