Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Buys £18,000 in Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider David Lis purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,488.76).

Shares of Hostmore stock opened at GBX 18.18 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.71, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £22.92 million and a P/E ratio of -358.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.13. Hostmore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61 ($0.76).

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

