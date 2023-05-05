YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:YGF) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 8th

YanGuFang International Group’s (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 8th. YanGuFang International Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During YanGuFang International Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

YanGuFang International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YGF opened at $2.92 on Friday. YanGuFang International Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.56.

About YanGuFang International Group

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd. is a healthy food company primarily engaging in the production, research and development and sales of oat and grain products. YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China.

