Himalaya Shipping Ltd.’s (NYSE:HSHP) Quiet Period Will End on May 10th

Himalaya Shipping’s (NYSE:HSHP – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 10th. Himalaya Shipping had issued 7,720,000 shares in its IPO on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $44,776,000 based on an initial share price of $5.80. During Himalaya Shipping’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

Shares of HSHP stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. is an independent bulk carrier company. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

