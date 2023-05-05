Shengfeng Development Limited’s (NASDAQ:SFWL) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 10th

Shengfeng Development’s (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 10th. Shengfeng Development had issued 2,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $9,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Shengfeng Development’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shengfeng Development Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ SFWL opened at $4.00 on Friday. Shengfeng Development has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited is a contract logistics company principally in China. The Company provides integrated logistics solutions comprised of B2B freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services. Shengfeng Development Limited is based in FUZHOU, China.

