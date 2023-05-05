Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.71.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$29.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.86. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.54 and a 12-month high of C$47.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of C$149.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.00 million.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

