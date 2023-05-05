Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WWW. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 941,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,767.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -16.26%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Articles

