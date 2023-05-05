Stock Repurchase Plan Approved by Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Board

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synaptics Trading Down 16.2 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.54.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.85 million. Analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

