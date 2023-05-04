180 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN opened at $172.38 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

