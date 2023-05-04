Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 129 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $131,676,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $496,066,000 after buying an additional 94,698 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $287.14 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,420 shares of company stock worth $87,168,483 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.