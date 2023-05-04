Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

