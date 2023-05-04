Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 7.9 %

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $203.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.14. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $206.99. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

