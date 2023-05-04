Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

