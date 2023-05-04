Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 32,490 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 565,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

