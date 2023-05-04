Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,250 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

