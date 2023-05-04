Eaton Co. plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Eaton has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eaton to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $172.38 on Thursday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $798,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Eaton by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,597,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,572,000 after purchasing an additional 379,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

