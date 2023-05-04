Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.69.

Clorox Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $175.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.64. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

