Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 24,013 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Qorvo worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $119.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

