LPL Financial LLC Purchases 49,182 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $50,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity

Aflac Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,001 shares of company stock worth $2,631,098 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.