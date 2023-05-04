ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Up to $21.70

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.70, but opened at $23.13. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 3,485,163 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.