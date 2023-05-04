IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 307 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Ecolab by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $173.34 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.20.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

