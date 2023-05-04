IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $149,907. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

