Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after buying an additional 1,765,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after buying an additional 1,513,857 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $54.43.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

