Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,206 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AGCO by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $127.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average is $130.36. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. AGCO’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

