Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 3,227 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

