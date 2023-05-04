Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.
AMD opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
