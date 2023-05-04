Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.