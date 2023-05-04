Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.25.

NYSE EL opened at $202.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.41. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

