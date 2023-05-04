Citigroup Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $240.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.25.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 17.3 %

EL stock opened at $202.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.13 and its 200 day moving average is $241.41. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 455,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

