Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down to $160.16

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.16, but opened at $145.31. Arista Networks shares last traded at $142.77, with a volume of 4,015,042 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.10.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.86.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $433,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,941 shares of company stock worth $53,950,805. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

