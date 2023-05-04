Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 711 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.