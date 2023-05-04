Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

