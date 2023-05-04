CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $60.12, but opened at $63.00. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $65.86, with a volume of 392,268 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.84.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.38. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $637.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. On average, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 152.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 575.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,814,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

