Bank of America Upgrades Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Buy

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $243.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $167.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Shares of VRSK opened at $203.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.14. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $206.99.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

