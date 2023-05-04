Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 695 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $165.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

