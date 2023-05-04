Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,326,963 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,326,963 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Corning worth $44,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,613. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Stock Performance

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

NYSE GLW opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

