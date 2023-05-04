Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $133.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $165.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.