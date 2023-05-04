General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $42,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 784,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88,793 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

