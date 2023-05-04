Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,817 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

