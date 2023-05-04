Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $107.46 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $107.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

