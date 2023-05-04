Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in Blackstone by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 6,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blackstone by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,717,216 shares worth $1,733,986,850. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX opened at $83.03 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

