Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 170,737 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 170,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 932,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,347,000 after acquiring an additional 656,886 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.67 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

