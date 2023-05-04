Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,700 shares of company stock worth $149,907. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

