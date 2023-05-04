Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FOX by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FOX Price Performance

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

