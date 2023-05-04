BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.21. BlackBerry shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 2,249,298 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

BlackBerry Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 3,631,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

