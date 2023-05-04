FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLT stock opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.31 and a 200 day moving average of $197.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

