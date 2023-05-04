FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share.
FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FLT stock opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.31 and a 200 day moving average of $197.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
